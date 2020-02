18 Sports Blitz 2/28/20: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - No local baseball player has had a bigger impact on the game than Horseheads Kirt Manwaring.

The 1993 Gold Glove catcher for the San Francisco Giants enjoyed 14 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) and was enshrined in the Giants Wall of Fame. In that time, Manwaring played with some of the best players to ever play professional baseball. That list includes new Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Larry Walker.