18 Sports Blitz – Corning boys basketball stays unbeaten

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. This edition of the 18 Sports blitz includes a battle of unbeaten boys basketball teams as Corning hosts Union-Endicott. Plus, The third-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team in action at home against UMass Boston.

Scores from Friday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Corning 71, Union-Endicott 52

Jamestown 55, Elmira 50

Watkins Glen 57, Elmira Notre Dame 56

Newfield 84, Odessa-Montour 32

Candor 54, Spencer-Van Etten 41

Dansville 75, Hornell 58

Wayland-Cohocton 40, Haverling 35

Romulus 56, Hammondsport 38

Newark Valley 53, Thomas A. Edison 38

Tioga 62, Marathon 38





Girls basketball

Horseheads 69, Binghamton 37

Odessa-Montour 47, Newfield 21

Corning 62, Union-Endicott 40

Elmira 68, Vestal 44

Women’s ice hockey

(3) Elmira College 4, UMass Boston 1

Men’s ice hockey

UMass Boston 3, (7) Elmira College 2