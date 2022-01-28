18 Sports Blitz – Corning boys basketball stays unbeaten

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. This edition of the 18 Sports blitz includes a battle of unbeaten boys basketball teams as Corning hosts Union-Endicott. Plus, The third-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team in action at home against UMass Boston.
Scores from Friday are listed below.
Boys basketball
Corning 71, Union-Endicott 52
Jamestown 55, Elmira 50
Watkins Glen 57, Elmira Notre Dame 56
Newfield 84, Odessa-Montour 32
Candor 54, Spencer-Van Etten 41
Dansville 75, Hornell 58
Wayland-Cohocton 40, Haverling 35
Romulus 56, Hammondsport 38
Newark Valley 53, Thomas A. Edison 38
Tioga 62, Marathon 38
Girls basketball
Horseheads 69, Binghamton 37
Odessa-Montour 47, Newfield 21
Corning 62, Union-Endicott 40
Elmira 68, Vestal 44
Women’s ice hockey
(3) Elmira College 4, UMass Boston 1
Men’s ice hockey
UMass Boston 3, (7) Elmira College 2