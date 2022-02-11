18 Sports Blitz – Elmira boys basketball wins in overtime

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
This edition of the 18 Sports Blitz includes the Elmira boys basketball team hosting Johnson City. Plus, the third-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team in action at home against eighth-ranked Norwich.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
Boys basketball
Elmira 83, Johnson City 76 – F/OT
Chenango Forks 68, Waverly 54
Athens 48, Wellsboro 40
Hornell 86, Haverling 75
Wyalusing 65, Sayre 54
Tioga 70, Odessa-Montour 38
Girls basketball
Binghamton 49, Horseheads 47
Hornell 60, Haverling 52
Thomas A. Edison 67, Candor 34
Waverly 57, Vestal 51