18 Sports Blitz – Elmira girls basketball stays unbeaten

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - When Tyler Gjurich came to the Enforcers it was instantly one of the biggest gets in the franchise's young history.

Gjurich, who was the league's leading scorer in Watertown for the Wolves last year, immediately made an impact for the Enforcers as soon as he laced up the skates after being traded. A scoring machine, along with Ahmed Mahfouz, makes the duo perhaps the most dangerous force in all of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). On Thursday night, Gjurich put his name into the record books.