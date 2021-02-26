18 Sports Blitz – Elmira girls basketball stays unbeaten

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers.
Check out the highlights from the 18 Sports Blitz and scores from Friday are listed below.
Boys basketball
Canisteo-Greenwood 62, Campbell-Savona 33
Avoca-Prattsburgh 83, Addison 39
Corning 56, Ithaca 41
Hornell 59, Wayland-Cohocton 34
Jasper-Troupsburg 58, Hammondsport 43
Girls basketball
Elmira 64, Corning 48
Athens 44, Canton 12
Hornell 66, Livonia 55
Newark Valley 61, Horseheads 46
Towanda 59, Northeast Bradford 28
Troy 33, North Penn/Mansfield 25
Men’s ice hockey
Elmira College 2, Neumann 2 – F/OT
Women’s ice hockey
Elmira College 7, Manhattanville 1