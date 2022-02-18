18 Sports Blitz – Elmira girls basketball wins second straight STAC title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
( Photo courtesy: @WBballExpress)
This edition of the 18 Sports Blitz includes the Elmira girls basketball team winning their second straight STAC title with a win against Maine-Endwell. Plus, Union-Endicott outlasts Corning in double overtime in the boys STAC title game.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
Girls basketball
STAC Championship game
Elmira 58, Maine-Endwell 54
IAC Small School Championship
Union Springs 66, Spencer-Van Etten 52
Boys basketball
STAC Championship game
Union-Endicott 67, Corning 66 – F/2OT
IAC Small School Championship
Moravia 80, Newfield 61