18 Sports Blitz – Elmira girls basketball wins second straight STAC title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

( Photo courtesy: @WBballExpress)

This edition of the 18 Sports Blitz includes the Elmira girls basketball team winning their second straight STAC title with a win against Maine-Endwell. Plus, Union-Endicott outlasts Corning in double overtime in the boys STAC title game.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

Girls basketball

STAC Championship game

Elmira 58, Maine-Endwell 54

IAC Small School Championship

Union Springs 66, Spencer-Van Etten 52

Boys basketball

STAC Championship game

Union-Endicott 67, Corning 66 – F/2OT

IAC Small School Championship

Moravia 80, Newfield 61

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now