18 Sports Blitz – Enforcers roll in season opener

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz made it’s return on Friday night.
The Elmira Enforcers rolled past the Port Huron Prowlers in their season opener at First Arena 10-0. Plus, the Elmira College men’s ice hockey team won their season opener at home against Stevenson 3-1.
Check out all the ice hockey and High School highlights.
Scores from Friday are listed below:
FPHL
Elmira 10, Port Huron 0
Men’s ice hockey
Elmira College 3, Stevenson 1
Boys basketball
Elmira 85, Thomas A. Edison 28
Watkins Glen 67, Elmira Notre Dame 40
Horseheads 65, Waverly 45
Athens 67, Canton 55
Wellsboro 54, South Williamsport 44
Girls basketball
Elmira 53, Horseheads 47
Towanda 60, North Penn/Liberty 24
Northeast Bradford 38, Athens 27
Hornell 75, Haverling 53
Hammondsport 57, Campbell-Savona 31