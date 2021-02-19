18 Sports Blitz – Enforcers roll in season opener

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz made it’s return on Friday night.

The Elmira Enforcers rolled past the Port Huron Prowlers in their season opener at First Arena 10-0. Plus, the Elmira College men’s ice hockey team won their season opener at home against Stevenson 3-1.

Check out all the ice hockey and High School highlights.

Scores from Friday are listed below:

FPHL

Elmira 10, Port Huron 0

Men’s ice hockey

Elmira College 3, Stevenson 1

Boys basketball

Elmira 85, Thomas A. Edison 28

Watkins Glen 67, Elmira Notre Dame 40

Horseheads 65, Waverly 45

Athens 67, Canton 55

Wellsboro 54, South Williamsport 44



Girls basketball

Elmira 53, Horseheads 47

Towanda 60, North Penn/Liberty 24

Northeast Bradford 38, Athens 27

Hornell 75, Haverling 53

Hammondsport 57, Campbell-Savona 31