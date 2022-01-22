18 Sports Blitz – Forever 2Six Night at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. This edition of the 18 Sports blitz includes the Forever 2Six Night in honor of the great Billy Lowe at First Arena as Elmira College men’s ice hockey hosts Hobart. Plus, plenty of High School basketball highlights.

Scores from Friday are listed below.

Men’s ice hockey

(6) Hobart 2, (8) Elmira College 0

Boys basketball

Haverling 51, Livonia 49

Wellsboro 62, Sayre 56

Elmira Notre Dame 57, Lansing 45

Wyalusing 66, Athens 61

Tioga 50, Groton 46

Girls basketball

Athens 56, North Penn/Mansfield 21

Towanda 61, Montoursville 41

Avoca/Prattsburgh 35, Jasper-Troupsburg 29

Livonia 57, Haverling 45

Thomas A. Edison 55, Dryden 40

Moravia 51, Odessa-Montour 29

Waverly 72, Whitney Point 24