18 Sports Blitz – Forever 2Six Night at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. This edition of the 18 Sports blitz includes the Forever 2Six Night in honor of the great Billy Lowe at First Arena as Elmira College men’s ice hockey hosts Hobart. Plus, plenty of High School basketball highlights.
Scores from Friday are listed below.
Men’s ice hockey
(6) Hobart 2, (8) Elmira College 0
Boys basketball
Haverling 51, Livonia 49
Wellsboro 62, Sayre 56
Elmira Notre Dame 57, Lansing 45
Wyalusing 66, Athens 61
Tioga 50, Groton 46
Girls basketball
Athens 56, North Penn/Mansfield 21
Towanda 61, Montoursville 41
Avoca/Prattsburgh 35, Jasper-Troupsburg 29
Livonia 57, Haverling 45
Thomas A. Edison 55, Dryden 40
Moravia 51, Odessa-Montour 29
Waverly 72, Whitney Point 24