18 Sports Blitz: Friday night highlights and scores 10/22

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School football and soccer highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

Football

Horseheads 17, Union-Endicott 7
Tioga 61, Bainbridge-Guilford 8
Waverly 43, Oneonta 15
Canton 60, Hanover 7
Tunkhannock 55, Towanda 28
South Williamsport 27, Sayre 12
Troy 48, Wyalusing 8
Wellsboro 49, Athens 13
Attica 10, Hornell 0
Haverling 42, Mynderse 0
Ithaca 32, Binghamton 19

Boys soccer

Section IV Class AA semifinals

Corning 2, Ithaca 1 – F/OT
Elmira 0, Horseheads 0 – Elmira wins shootout 4-1 to advance to finals

