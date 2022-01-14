18 Sports Blitz – Friday night highlights & scores 1/14

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights from a busy Friday night of High School basketball. Plus, the Elmira College women’s and men’s basketball teams both in action at home against Nazareth.
Scores from Friday night are listed below.
Girls basketball
Corning 61, Norwich 53
Watkins Glen 54, Trumansburg 37
Union Springs 64, Tioga 28
Marathon 72, Odessa-Montour 31
Thomas A. Edison 53, Lansing 45
Boys basketball
Maine-Endwell 66, Elmira 54
Lansing 60, Thomas A. Edison 30
Marathon 58, Odessa-Montour 50
Troy 89, Williamson 44
Wellsboro 62, Athens 49
Canton 44, Northeast Bradford 32
Men’s basketball
Nazareth 70, Elmira College 60
Women’s basketball
Nazareth 72, Elmira College 57
Women’s ice hockey
(3) Elmira College 4, Southern Maine 0