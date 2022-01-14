18 Sports Blitz – Friday night highlights & scores 1/14

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights from a busy Friday night of High School basketball. Plus, the Elmira College women’s and men’s basketball teams both in action at home against Nazareth.

Scores from Friday night are listed below.

Girls basketball

Corning 61, Norwich 53

Watkins Glen 54, Trumansburg 37

Union Springs 64, Tioga 28

Marathon 72, Odessa-Montour 31

Thomas A. Edison 53, Lansing 45

Boys basketball

Maine-Endwell 66, Elmira 54

Lansing 60, Thomas A. Edison 30

Marathon 58, Odessa-Montour 50

Troy 89, Williamson 44

Wellsboro 62, Athens 49

Canton 44, Northeast Bradford 32

Men’s basketball

Nazareth 70, Elmira College 60

Women’s basketball

Nazareth 72, Elmira College 57

Women’s ice hockey

(3) Elmira College 4, Southern Maine 0