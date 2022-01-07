18 Sports Blitz – Friday night highlights & scores 1/7

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back.
It’s time for the first 18 Sports Blitz of the High School winter season. The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights from a busy Friday night of High School basketball. Plus, the 15th-ranked Elmira College men’s ice hockey team in action at home against New England College.
Scores from Friday night are listed below.
Girls basketball
Waverly 71, Lansing 29
Athens 40, Wellsboro 30
Groton 47, Odessa-Montour 29
Corning 48, Ithaca 42
Avoca-Prattsburgh 48, Hammondsport 39
Hornell 57, Perry 54
Towanda 43, North Penn/Mansfield 19
Watkins Glen 44, Whitney Point 34
Boys basketball
Horseheads 59, Elmira 54
Corning 74, Ithaca 57
Trumansburg 56, Edison 28
Watkins Glen 58, Whitney Point 34
Hornell 53, Perry 40
Waverly 66, Lansing 32
Cal-Mum 68, Haverling 51
Men’s ice hockey
#15 Elmira College 5, New England College 2