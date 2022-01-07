18 Sports Blitz – Friday night highlights & scores 1/7

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back.

It’s time for the first 18 Sports Blitz of the High School winter season. The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights from a busy Friday night of High School basketball. Plus, the 15th-ranked Elmira College men’s ice hockey team in action at home against New England College.

Scores from Friday night are listed below.

Girls basketball

Waverly 71, Lansing 29

Athens 40, Wellsboro 30

Groton 47, Odessa-Montour 29

Corning 48, Ithaca 42

Avoca-Prattsburgh 48, Hammondsport 39

Hornell 57, Perry 54

Towanda 43, North Penn/Mansfield 19

Watkins Glen 44, Whitney Point 34

Boys basketball

Horseheads 59, Elmira 54

Corning 74, Ithaca 57

Trumansburg 56, Edison 28

Watkins Glen 58, Whitney Point 34

Hornell 53, Perry 40

Waverly 66, Lansing 32

Cal-Mum 68, Haverling 51

Men’s ice hockey

#15 Elmira College 5, New England College 2