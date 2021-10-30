18 Sports Blitz – Friday night highlights & scores 10/29

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School football, soccer, and volleyball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
Football
Canton 36, Troy 0
Athens 7, Sayre 6
Wellsboro 13, NP/Mansfield 0
Towanda 20, Wyalusing 8
Cowanesque Valley 20, Otto-Eldred 0
Owego 23, Horseheads 20
Corning 48, U-E 0
Elmira 53, Ithaca 12
Waverly 21, Susquehanna Valley 14
S-VE/Candor 46, Tri-Valley 8
Haverling 28, Penn Yan 0
Greene 38, Edison 0
Seneca Indians 28, Norwich 6
Boys soccer
Section IV Class AA finals
Corning 2, Elmira 0
Girls soccer
Section IV Class AA finals
Elmira 4, Corning 0
Section V Class B2 finals
Haverling 2, Penn Yan 0
Volleyball
STAC Championship game
Horseheads 3, Norwich 1