18 Sports Blitz – Friday night highlights & scores 10/29

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) - A Wyalusing man has been sentenced in Bradford County Court in connection to a March 2021 bank robbery at the Community Bank NA.

William O. Nichols, 55, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6-18 months and restitution of $2,499 (plus court costs) for theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree.