18 Sports Blitz – Friday night highlights & scores 10/29

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School football, soccer, and volleyball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

Football

Canton 36, Troy 0
Athens 7, Sayre 6
Wellsboro 13, NP/Mansfield 0
Towanda 20, Wyalusing 8
Cowanesque Valley 20, Otto-Eldred 0
Owego 23, Horseheads 20
Corning 48, U-E 0
Elmira 53, Ithaca 12
Waverly 21, Susquehanna Valley 14
S-VE/Candor 46, Tri-Valley 8
Haverling 28, Penn Yan 0
Greene 38, Edison 0
Seneca Indians 28, Norwich 6

Boys soccer

Section IV Class AA finals

Corning 2, Elmira 0

Girls soccer

Section IV Class AA finals

Elmira 4, Corning 0

Section V Class B2 finals

Haverling 2, Penn Yan 0

Volleyball

STAC Championship game

Horseheads 3, Norwich 1

