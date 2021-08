WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR made it’s return to Watkins Glen International this weekend.

The stars of NASCAR returned to The Glen for the first time in two years after the event was moved last year to the Daytona Road Course due to the pandemic. Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen in the Cup Series on Sunday.

Check out a special NASCAR edition of the 18 Sports Blitz with highlights, interviews, stories, and more.