ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The area's largest charity basketball tournament has been put on hold.

The annual Josh Palmer Elmira Holiday Inn Classic, which is comprised of boys and girls teams from all over the region, has been officially postponed for the 2020 calendar year. Tournament Director, Josh Palmer, tells 18 Sports that due to the virus and the shifting of sports schedules by the state and respective sections, the decision was put forth to move the tournament.