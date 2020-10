ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - He was one of the most iconic athletes in Twin Tiers history.

Joel Stephens' legacy is alive and well today. On this day in 1998, Stephens lost his courageous battle with colon cancer at just 22. It was a deep loss that sent shockwaves throughout the entire local and national sports scene. Stephens, who was a standout in both football and baseball at Elmira Notre Dame High School in the 1990's, inspired an entire community throughout his life.