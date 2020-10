ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - This weekend is one for celebration.

18 Sports proudly recognizes the 17th WETM anniversary for sports anchor and reporter, Chuck Brame. A native of Watkins Glen, Brame has been at the station since 2003, working his way up the ladder from news photographer and editor to now, weekend sports anchor and reporter. This weekend marks the 17th straight year of service to the community for Brame.