CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - With Fall ball season coming to a close, one local team is focused on the future.

Corning Community College baseball is looking for a resurgence under new head coach, Chris Karam. An Elmira native, Karam's baseball roots run deep in the Twin Tiers. Karam not only played the game but even served as a batboy for the Elmira Pioneers during the Boston Red Sox affiliation days in the 1980's.