18 Sports Blitz – NTL Football Week One

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back along with the start of the NTL Football season.

Check out some of the best highlights and updates for week one of football’s return in the Northern Tier. Week one saw some major match ups across Pennsylvania and mother nature played a part in a few of the contests. Here are some of the results from week one:

Sayre 46 – Towanda 9

Athens 44 – Hanover 6

Wyalusing 64- Montrose 0

Troy vs. Bald Eagle PPD to 8/28 at 7:00 p.m.

Wellsboro vs. Montoursville PPD to 8/28 at 7:00 p.m.

Stick with 18 Sports for all your week one NTL updates!