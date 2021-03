18 Sports Blitz – Towanda girls roll into district semifinals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers.

Check out the highlights from the 18 Sports Blitz and scores from Friday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Athens 55, Lewisburg 41 – District IV Class AAAA quarterfinals

Waverly 71, Elmira Notre Dame 41

Girls basketball

Towanda 51, Wellsboro 19 – District IV Class AAAA quarterfinals

Bloomsburg 66, Troy 16 – District IV Class AAAA quarterfinals

Tioga 38, Candor 36 – F/2OT

USPHL

Elmira 7, Buffalo 4

Men’s ice hockey

Utica 7, Elmira College 1

Women’s ice hockey

Elmira College 3, Utica 2