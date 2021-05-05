18 Sports Commentary – Corning Community College softball’s unbeaten run

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special 18 Sports Commentary on the Corning Community College softball program.

A team that’s making school history, CCC is now (30-0) and ready for the postseason. The Lady Barons’ roster is made up of players from Elmira, Horseheads, Corning and plenty of other area towns. Next up for the Lady Barons is the sub-regional round at home this weekend.

Led by coaches Stacy Johnson and Al Falkowski, Corning is making a lasting mark on school history. Watch this next edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png