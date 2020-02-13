18 Sports Commentary – Enforcers great play lights up First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

The Elmira Enforcers are enjoying their best streak of the season. Winners of six-straight games, Elmira has now won nine of its last ten. In fact, the Enforcers have not lost in regulation in their last 13 overall games (two overtime losses). Their play and drive to earn their first-ever Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) championship is paying off.

Knocking on the door of the postseason, the Enforcers are leaving it all on the ice. In parallel to the team, the working staff of the franchise is putting everything they have into First Arena and the overall product for Elmira and the entire community.

Enforcers owner, Robbie Nichols, explains how this is a 24/7 type of job. It pays off when he sees fans come through the gates and support their local team and special local events. First Arena is still considered one of the newest venues in upstate New York after being constructed in 1999. Not only is hockey the primary draw, but several events bring people in to enjoy all it has to offer for a night of entertainment.

18 Sports provides a special commentary on First Arena and the Enforcers play that’s inspiring the city. But, most importantly, it’s the hustle and drive of the staff at First Arena that’s perhaps most admirable. Their effort, their drive is helping First Arena thrive again and get back to what it does best-serve the community.