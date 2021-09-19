18 Sports: Edison rolls over Notre Dame; Elmira College men’s soccer pitches a shutout

(WETM) – Saturday was a busy day for sports across the Twin Tiers with local high school and college football games throughout the day. Elmira College also had four games in action, three of which were on the road.

In high school football, the Edison Spartans trounced the Notre Dame Crusaders 42-18 in their home opener. It’s the Spartans’ first win of the season that was highlighted by 12 point comeback in the first half after the Crusaders scored early and often.

Edison tied the game midway through the second quarter when quarterback Michael Brown picked up a touchdown run. The Spartans took the lead and never looked back when Brown found Deshon Cook on a two-point conversion.

Corning beat Monroe Woodbury in Johnson City on Saturday night 28-12 thanks to a couple of touchdowns from Logan Booker.

Mansfield Sprint Football

In college football, the Mansfield Mountaineers returnED for the first time in 685 days after losing last year’s sprint football season to the pandemic. Freshman Cahsid Raymond got the start at quarterback against Cornell Sprint under the lights. Raymond had four touchdowns for Mansfield splitting them between the ground and air for the 48-3 win.

SUNY CCC Cross Country

SUNY Corning Community College Men’s Cross Country participated in the Bruce Bridgeman Invitational at Finger Lakes Community College on Saturday. Here’s how some local products finished:

Chase Ripley, 10th overall, from Elmira HS

Dennis Pierce, 12th, Canaseraga HS

Matthew Klerks, 15th, Horseheads HS

Dakota Pierce, 19th, Canaseraga HS

Sean McKenna, 23rd, Campbell-Savona HS

Soccer

In high school soccer, Bath-Haverling Boys Soccer shut out Alfred Almond 9-0 thanks to five goals from Keefer Calkins.

Elmira College Men’s soccer beat Russell Sage College 1-0 on a Gavin Wise goal, while the Women’s team had a scoreless tie after two overtimes.