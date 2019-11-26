18 Sports Fall Female MVP nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees are in for the best of the season.

Last night, 18 Sports revealed the top male nominees for Fall MVP, tonight it’s time for the girl’s side to be revealed. In a season to remember, it was a challenge to limit our nominations to just four, but the WETM Sports department did just that.

Here are the nominees for the best of the best of this past season, vote now on mytwintiers.com/sports for the next two weeks.

Fall Female MVP Nominees
Charisma Grega – NP/Liberty Volleyball
Sophia Verkleeren – Horseheads Swimming
Abby Sindoni – Athens Soccer
Melina Ortiz – Waverly Soccer

