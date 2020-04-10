1  of  2
Breaking News
Mass COVID-19 outbreak at Hornell nursing home Teen charged after fatal Avoca crash that killed volunteer firefighter

18 Sports Flashback – 1984 Blaine Fowler wins NCAA Title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Legends of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports goes back in time with another flashback segment.

On this edition, we go back to 1984 with Elmira football great, Blaine Fowler. A standout quarterback for the Blue Devils in high school, Fowler went on to play at BYU in the early 1980’s. There, Fowler helped the Cougars win a National Championship as BYU ousted Michigan in the Holiday Bowl, 24-17.

Fowler emerged as a player in the CFL before becoming a well-respected analyst and commentator out west. Blaine can be seen covering the Mountain West Conference and BYU in various sports.

Fowler was an all-state pick and won the 1980 Ernie Davis while playing for the Blue Devils at EFA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now