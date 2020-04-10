18 Sports Flashback – 1984 Blaine Fowler wins NCAA Title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports goes back in time with another flashback segment.

On this edition, we go back to 1984 with Elmira football great, Blaine Fowler. A standout quarterback for the Blue Devils in high school, Fowler went on to play at BYU in the early 1980’s. There, Fowler helped the Cougars win a National Championship as BYU ousted Michigan in the Holiday Bowl, 24-17.

Fowler emerged as a player in the CFL before becoming a well-respected analyst and commentator out west. Blaine can be seen covering the Mountain West Conference and BYU in various sports.

Fowler was an all-state pick and won the 1980 Ernie Davis while playing for the Blue Devils at EFA.