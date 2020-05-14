18 Sports Flashback – 1987 Al Registro umpire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to the vault once again with 18 Sports Flashback.

On this special edition, we take you to 1987 and legendary local umpire, Al Registro. Al was a mainstay at baseball fields across the region and enjoyed it for nearly 50 years. In all, Registro was an umpire for over 4,000 career games.

Registro passed away in 2015 at age 99. But his legacy lives on in the Twin Tiers and beyond. Watch this classic baseball game footage at Edison High School as Registro serves as an umpire in one of many of his classic games.