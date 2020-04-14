18 Sports Flashback – 1987 Mike Phillips powerlifting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We dust off some of the classic archives once again.

In this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to the spring of 1987 with national powerlifting champion, Elmira’s Mike Phillips. This footage is from the build up to the national qualifier meet at Elmira Free Academy. Phillips went on to become one of the most accomplished local athletes in Twin Tiers history.

