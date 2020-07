WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another 18 Sports Flashback.

On this special edition of 18 Sports Flashback, travel back to 1987 for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International. 18 Sports traveled in a helicopter and filmed some classic aerial shots around the historic road course.

This was the second year for NASCAR at The Glen after returning in 1986. Rusty Wallace took home the checkered flag in 1987.