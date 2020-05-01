18 Sports Flashback – 1990 Shane Lese wins Section IV wrestling title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault.

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1990 with Horseheads standout wrestler, Shane Lese. An accomplished grappler and leader for the Blue Raiders, Lese went on to win the Section IV title at 112 pounds and placed 6th in the state.

Lese was one of the most well-respected wrestlers in the region before becoming equally as successful as a head coach for the Blue Raiders. From 1997 to 2018, Lese served as the head coach for Horseheads winning several team titles and building the Blue Raiders into a perennial state power.

Now, go back to 1990 as Lese earns Kiwanis Athlete of The Month showcased on 18 Sports.