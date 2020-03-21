18 Sports Flashback – 2010 Cornell men’s basketball advances to Sweet 16

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the ten year anniversary of the Cornell men’s basketball team advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever.

On this date in 2010 the Big Red defeated Wisconsin 87-69 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Cornell became the first Ivy League team to advance to the Sweet 16 since 1979. Cornell center and Spencer-Van Etten grad Jeff Foote scored 12 points for the Big Red in the win.

Cornell lost in the Sweet 16 to Kentucky 62-45.

