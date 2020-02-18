18 Sports flashback – Ryan Newman wins Xfinity race at WGI

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Veteran NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was seriously injured in a scary crash on the last lap of Monday’s Daytona 500.

Newman was taken to a local hospital after the race. The latest reports share that he is awake and speaking with family. Newman has a long history of racing at Watkins Glen International. Newman has made 18 total NASCAR cup series starts as well as six Xfinity starts at the Glen.

Newman’s best cup series finish at WGI was in 2002 when he finished second. He did win the 2005 Xfinity series race at the Glen. The 18 Sports team flashes back to 2005 when Newman took the checkered flag.