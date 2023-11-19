ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This edition of 18 Sports Flashback travels back just 5 years, to the biggest local basketball tournament in the Twin Tiers.

From 2017 through 2019, Bishop Kearney girls basketball was a dominant force at the Josh Palmer Fund Classic at Elmira High School. One of the top players leading the charge for the Kings, was Saniaa Wilson. Wilson turned in big performances in her junior and senior seasons, pushing her team to back-to-back titles in the local tournament. In 2018, Wilson earned the tournament MVP honor with a 27-point performance against Cardinal O’Hara for the title. One year later, the standout forward came up big again for the Kings, scoring a game-high 17 points, on the way to another tournament crown. On top of the Palmer tournament success, Wilson led the Kings to 3-straight Section V championships, 2 regional championships, and 2 appearances at the New York State Championship.

Saniaa Wilson (#21) celebrates Bishop Kearney’s 2018 Josh Palmer Tournament win.

After an impressive career at Bishop Kearney, Wilson played in 14 games for the University of Buffalo, before transferring to Syracuse last year. In her 2nd season with the Orange, the Rochester native is averaging 7 points and nearly 4 rebounds per game. Syracuse sits a 3-1 on the year, following a 2-point loss to 20th ranked Maryland, on Sunday. Wilson and the Orange will return to action on Friday night, when they begin the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.

Saniaa Wilson receives the Josh Palmer Tournament MVP in 2018, following a 27-point performance.

Locally, the Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Classic basketball tournament is set for a return this December. The JP Classic will return to Elmira High School for the 2023 rendition, which begins on Wednesday, December 27th and runs through the 30th.