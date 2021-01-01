18 Sports moment of the decade – Pat Audinwood signs with the UFC

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes are in and the top 18 Sports moment of the past decade is a Big Flats native making it to the biggest stage in mixed martial arts.

Big Flats native Pat Audinwood signing with the UFC has been voted the top sports moment of the past decade in the Twin Tiers.

Nicknamed “Awesomely Awesome”, Audinwood made his debut in 2010 at UFC 199 in Indianapolis. Audinwood did drop his only two fights in the UFC to Thiago Tavares and John Makdessi but not before making local history. Pat would go on to defeat future UFC headliner Al Iaquinta and finished his career with a record of 11-2-1.