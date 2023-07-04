ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a great catch from Horseheads Hitmen pitcher Daniel Lewis, as well as a huge home run from Eli Brown of the Hornell Steamers. In the PGCBL, Wes Gingerrich shows off his speed with a double for the Elmira Pioneers. Finally, Elmira grad and Virginia Cavaliers softball standout Sarah Coon mashes a home run for the Lakewood Ranch Rodeo in the Florida Gulf Coast League.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.