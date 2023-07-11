ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a 2-run triple from Elmira Pioneer Joe Muzio, as well as 4 big plays in the NYCBL. Hornell’s Matt Wessels makes a laser throw to get a big out at the plate for the Steamers. In Horseheads, Chris Poultre makes a great catch, while Horseheads grad Lucas Granger and Haverling’s A.J. Brotz have multi-home run games.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.