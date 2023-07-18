ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the best plays from around the Twin Tiers, each week. On this weeks edition, the Elmira Pioneers turn in two outstanding defensive plays. Haverling’s Griffin Yastremski pulled off a solo double play, while Nick Bisaccia and Chris Bear turn in one of their own. In the Little Leagues, Corning’s Luke Jennings hits a 2-run home run and broke a windshield in the process, while Horseheads’ Ian Ferraro smashed a grand slam in the same District 6 title game.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.