ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team has the best of the best in the field from the past week.

On this edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week, the Horseheads Girls Summer Blast Tournament bursts on the scene with 2 big plays. Corning West and Corning Community College Softball alumni Jordan Pierri makes a stellar catch, while Savona native Paige McCann pulls off a tip drill and catch in the outfield. In the NYCBL, Haverling’s A.J. Brotz hits a monster home run, and Kam Levesque makes a tremendous slide and score for the Elmira Pioneers.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.