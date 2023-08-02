ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the best plays from around the Twin Tiers, each week. On this edition, it’s playoff time in baseball, plus two big plays from the basketball court. Elmira’s Ellie Clearwater knocks down a big three and Horseheads’ Jeremy Truax throws down a dunk, in the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival. On the diamond, Joe Muzio and John Schroeder deliver huge home runs for the Elmira Pioneers.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.