ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports Plays of the Week has returned just in time for football season.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a great catch from Sayre’s Nicholas Pellicano, a huge touchdown connection in Canton, Ben Warburton’s pick-6 in Troy, and an unbelievable interception by Newark Valley grad Christian Tapia for the Ithaca Warriors.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.