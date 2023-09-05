ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a big knockout from Mansfield native Luke Kelly at Gladius Fights 44, a great save in net from Elmira College women’s soccer’s Nevaeh Winston, and two great plays on the gridiron from Waverly’s Carter George and Troy’s Lincoln Chimics.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.