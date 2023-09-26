ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a stellar save from Caleb Anderson and dig from Riley Keeler in Corning. On the gridiron, Troy’s Camryn Harwick shreds the defense for a score and Waverly’s Jake Vanhouten makes an incredible touchdown grab. Finally, Mansfield Sprint Football’s Cahsid Raymond connects with Eli Swan for a diving catch and score.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.