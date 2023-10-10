ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include impressive goals from Hornell soccer’s Ella White and Reagan Evingham, as well as Horseheads JV soccer’s Amaya Abeyaratne. In volleyball, Elmira’s Piper Hooey delivered a monster spike and helped the Express to their first regular season sweep of Horseheads. On the gridiron, Horseheads’ Lucas Mosher shredded Binghamton’s defense on the way to a touchdown and Wyalusing’s Jonathan Earle pulls off a tip drill interception.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.