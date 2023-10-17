ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another installation of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a special touchdown and tribute from Elmira football’s Johnnie Garcia. Also on the football field, Brad Gillis rattled off a huge run for the Schuyler Storm and Hornell’s Austyn Gollnitz impresses on a 47-yard touchdown. In girl’s soccer, Horseheads’ Alexis Krohmalney connects on a long range goal to help the Blue Raiders past #7 Oswego in the STAC Semis. On the ice, Spencer Kozlowski lays out for an incredible stick save for the Elmira River Sharks, in their regular season debut.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.