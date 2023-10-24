ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another installation of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include two 100+ yard touchdowns on either side of the ball, from Haverling’s Dylan Wenban and Tioga’s Caden Bellis on a pass to Valentino Rossi. Elmira’s Johnnie Garcia returns to Plays of the Week with a thrilling diving catch against Corning. In the NTL, Troy’s Cam Harwick made a leaping interception in a rout of Loyalsock and Haverling soccer’s Ella Yartym scored a give and go, goal on the way to a 6-goal game.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.