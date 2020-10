ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the best plays of the week.

The top plays of the week include a goal on a header by Haverling soccer player Keefer Calkins in a win over Hornell and a 51-yard touchdown pass by Cooper Kitchen to Weston Bellows in a Canton win at home against Wellsboro.

You can watch the top plays each week on 18 Sports.