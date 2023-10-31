ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another thrilling edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include two huge plays from Elmira’s Caitlyn Wagner and Corning’s Jacob Kempton in the Section IV boy’s and girl’s Class AAA title games. On the ice, Elmira College men’s hockey’s Janis Vizbelis scored one of his two goals against Oswego State, with an assist from Nicholas Domitrovic. On the gridiron, two impressive touchdowns from Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Jacek Teribury and Caden McFall, as well as a play of the year candidate from Horseheads’ Josh McCawley.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.