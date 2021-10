ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

This week’s top plays include a long touchdown run by Troy quarterback Justice Chimics against Loyalsock and a goal by Jordan Grella for the Elmira Junior Enforcers versus the Buffalo Stampede.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM 18 News.