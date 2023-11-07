ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a backwards return from Addisyn Chorney, to help Elmira Volleyball to their first ever Section IV title. On the gridiron, Elmira’s Johnnie Garcia caught a 42-yard touchdown pass and Horseheads’ Bradock Salisbury broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown run. Continuing the playoff football success was Tioga’s Evan Sickler, who rattled off a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Section IV Class D Semi-Final. Finally, Waverly’s Kolsen Keathley recorded a sack, interception, and receiving touchdown on 3 consecutive plays in the Section IV Class C Semi-Final.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.