ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

(Video Courtesy: NFHS Network, NESN)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a state title winning goal from Haverling’s Ella Yartym and Keegan Smith in soccer. On the ice, Elmira College’s Claire Meeder and Sabrina Shvartsman combine for a sweet goal and Elmira’s Johnny Beecher scores his first NHL goal with the Boston Bruins. On the gridiron, Horseheads’ Dom Cardinale and Bradock Salisbury return to plays of the week with another monster pass and catch. Finally, Waverly’s Jay Pipher pulls off 2 incredible catches, to help the Wolverines to a 2nd-straight section title.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.