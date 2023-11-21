ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

(Video Courtesy: ESPN+)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include two stellar plays in the NYSPHSAA football tournament regional round. Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson recovered a fumble for a 26-yard touchdown and Waverly’s Joey Tomasso connected with Jay Pipher for an 83-yard score, sending both teams to their respective state semifinals. In college basketball, Elmira grad Zaria Shazer made a monster block, while Elmira College Men’s Hockey scored in style in a win over Lebanon Valley.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.