ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a steal and dunk by Corning Community College basketball player Damont Hanton and a 61-yard run by Spencer-Van Etten/Candor quarterback Nick Thomas in the regional finals.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM 18 News.