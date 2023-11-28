ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

(Video Courtesy: Utica University Athletics)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include three big efforts from the NYSPHSAA football playoffs and two great feats on the ice. Elmira College’s Leonie Kuehberger made a host of saves, while Shawn Kennedy beat the buzzer with a goal. On the gridiron, Tioga’s Karson Sindoni pulled off a 44-yard pick-6 and Caden Bellis tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Evan Sickler. Finally, Waverly’s Xavier Watson made an outstanding touchdown grab, helping the Wolverines to their first ever state final.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.